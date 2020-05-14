The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) has extended its Olympic beach volleyball qualification deadlines for Tokyo 2020 after the Games were postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FIVB's Olympic world ranking deadline has been pushed back to June 13 2021, while the cut-off for the Continental Cup route has been extended to June 27.

In a statement, the FIVB said they were the only changes to its beach volleyball qualification system from the process which would have been used had Tokyo 2020 been held as planned this year.

It comes after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told Federations on the Tokyo 2020 programme to stick to their original qualification systems where possible in response to the one-year delay to the Games.

The FIVB World Tour is on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the organisation said the adapted qualification process had been based on a forecast of the future World Tour calendar.

Federations are revising their Olympic qualification deadlines after Tokyo 2020 was postponed ©Getty Images

"We believe that these changes to the beach volleyball qualification system for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 represent a balanced, fair and universal approach which will ensure that top performing athletes have the opportunity to qualify for the Games," said FIVB President Ary Graça.

"With this announcement, we are giving beach volleyball players certainty of the roadmap for the lead up to Tokyo 2020, and so they continue to focus on maintaining their health and wellbeing at this time."

A total of 48 quotas are available in beach volleyball at Tokyo 2020, 17 per cent of which had been filled before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Both the men’s and women’s beach volleyball tournaments at Tokyo 2020 will feature 24 teams, with 15 qualifying through the volleyball Olympic rankings under the existing system.

Five places will be awarded to the winners of the continental qualifiers, while hosts Japan are assured of a place.

Russia and Canada have earned spots in the men’s and women’s tournaments, respectively, after their teams secured world titles last year.

Latvia are assured of berths in both events after success at the FIVB Olympic qualification tournament last year.

Italy qualified for the men’s event through the tournament, while Spain advanced to the women’s Olympic competition.