The French National Olympic and Sport Committee (CNOSF) and the French Paralympic and Sports Committee, together with the Ministry of Sport, have created a campaign to support sports clubs struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Soutiens ton club - "Support your club" in English - is a platform where, in association with the French Sports Foundation, tax-deductible donations can be made by individuals and businesses.

Donors can chose which club they wish to benefit form their donation, although a 10 per cent levy will be taken and assigned to the organisations in the most need.

There are 360,000 sports associations in France, with roughly 16 million registered members.

Since a lockdown began in France, sporting activities have been put on hold, cancelling events and reducing income for clubs, and the road for sport to return is a long one.

Concerns have also been raised over the status of community grants and sponsorship from the private sector.

Les clubs sportifs 🇫🇷 connaissent des heures difficiles.

La plateforme @SoutiensTonClub, portée par la @Fondationsport @FranceOlympique @FRAparalympique avec le concours du @sports_gouv, permet aux clubs de créer une cagnotte éligible au #mécénat et de préparer la rentrée 2020-21 pic.twitter.com/WNbZCPzrRy — FFRandonnée Alpes-Maritimes (@FFRandonnee_06) May 23, 2020

Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said in a statement that while the "Government is taking care of activating all its support systems for associations" and working to implement recovery plans, "associations also need everyone's mobilisation."

CNOSF President Denis Masseglia said sports clubs were crucial to the success of many, urging the public to donate if they can.

"I would not be who I am right now without my club and I would not have done what I have done in my life without its support," Masseglia said.

"Like many French people, I owe my club a lot.

"Today they need me and everyone who raised there.

"I feel giving my contribution because I love my club and I want it to continue educating citizens through sport."

There have been more than confirmed cases of COVID-19 in France, resulting in the deaths of at least 28,300 people.