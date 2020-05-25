World Rugby is encouraging people to stay in shape ahead of the restart of sporting activity through its injury prevention exercise programme, Activate.

Sport is currently suspended in most countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in preparation for its resumption, Activate looks to ease rugby players back into the sport.

After research was undertaken by the University of Bath and the Rugby Football Union in England, it showed the benefits of specific warm-ups ahead of playing.

When used regularly, the Activate warm-up reduced soft tissue injuries by between 26 and 40 per cent, it is reported, while it is also credited with reducing concussion risk in youth and adult rugby players from anything between 29 and 60 per cent.

The programme is being utilised already by teams in more than 100 countries, and it has now been issued to the wider community during the pandemic.

In Samoa, Activate is broadcast live on television every Monday and Tuesday, to promote activity for the population during lockdown.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said: "As the game's governing body, we have made strong progress in ensuring that the game is as simple, safe and enjoyable to play as possible for all through an evidence-based approach to education, management and prevention.

"Activate is a cornerstone of our prevention strategy with proven benefits.

"It is accessible to all via our digital platforms, simple to implement and should be adopted by everyone in the game."

Several elite teams including the Fiji women's rugby sevens team use the programme, with World Rugby now continuing their research to see if the benefits still show up in the future.