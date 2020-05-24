Three players have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union (QRU) after they refused to take coronavirus-related pay cuts.

Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas were all stood down by the Queensland Reds last week after they declined to accept an interim pay deal, where players took wage cuts of an average of 60 per cent in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Rugby Australia, which had warned of AUD150 million (£64.5 million/$78.4 million/€72 million) losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, said the trio chose to "pursue termination of their contracts".

The crisis-ridden governing body also said the decision to release Rodda, Hockings and Lucas was "effective immediately".

"The game collectively took the difficult but necessary action to stand down over 70 per cent of the entire rugby workforce, which equates to over 150 workers that are now receiving the JobKeeper subsidy," Rugby Australia interim chief executive Rob Clarke said.

Harry Hockings, centre, also refused a pay cut ©Getty Images

"At the same time, 189 professional rugby players in Australia accepted reduced pay for an interim period to enable the game to navigate this unprecedented situation.

"The three Queensland players elected not to accept these terms."

Anthony Picone, the agent for the players, had argued argued the Reds had no legal grounds to stand them down.

Picone and QRU have clashed in the past, with QRU reported to have stopped negotiating with Picone last year and instead started talking directly to players he represents.

Rugby Australia recently received AUD14.2 million (£7.5 million/$9.2 million/€8.5 million) in funding from World Rugby and announced the appointment of Hamish McLennan as chairman of the organisation.

McLennan took over from interim chairman Paul McLean.

Peter Wiggs had been tipped to take up the position but left his role as director after a disagreement over the recruitment process for the new chief executive.

Clarke is the current interim chief executive after the resignation of Raelene Castle last month.