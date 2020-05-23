Queensland bid for 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games "on hold" over coronavrius

The Queensland Government has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games - headlined by Brisbane - on hold because of the coronavirus crisis, with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) endorsing the move.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote in a letter to the Parliament of Queensland that the Olympic Candidature Leadership Group (OCLG) "agreed that the 2032 Games candidature discussions be put on hold until further notice" so that all concerned could focus on tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

AOC President John Coates issued a statement in support of the move in response.

"We all understand there are pressing issues of public health and community wellbeing for governments to address," Coates said.

"The candidature will have its role to play in terms of jobs and growth in the Queensland economy once we have seen our way through the current crisis."

Coates also confirmed that OCLG meetings scheduled for earlier in the year had been deferred to allow all concerned to focus on the pandemic.

The OCLG includes Palaszczuk, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Lord Mayor of Brisbane Adrian Schrinner, Fairfax Member of Parliament Ted O’Brien and Coates.

Palaszczuk has today insisted any speculation about what this means for the long-term future of the bid is "premature".

"It's just on hold I wouldn't read too much into that," Palaszczuk said, as reported by the Brisbane Times.

John Coates, right, with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, centre, and Adrian Schrinner ©Getty Images

"We're focused absolutely on the economic recovery at the moment.