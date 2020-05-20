The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) has said it will provide additional funding to help support National Olympic Committees (NOC) preparing for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The umbrella body said the decision was taken during a video conference meeting between Acting ANOC President Robin Mitchell, the ANOC vice presidents, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg and Olympic Solidarity director James McLeod.

The amount of financial support was not disclosed by ANOC, although the organisation said money which had been allocated to the postponed ANOC General Assembly in Seoul will be put towards the NOC fund.

The budget for the 2020 ANOC General Assembly was confirmed to be $5.2 million (£4.2 million/€4.7 million) at last year's event in Qatar.

ANOC said the meeting followed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board's decision to provide a "financial envelope" to support International Federations and NOCs impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

The IOC announced it had set aside an "aid package" of $150 million (£122 million/€137 million) last week.

The IOC fund could be used to provide loans and advance payments on revenue shares from the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The IOC said donations could also be covered by the scheme and support will "come in different forms and will be decided after an assessment of needs and on a case-by-case basis".

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations executive director Andrew Ryan told insidethegames that the money eligible IFs receive from the IOC package will be "deducted from revenue shares at the end of next year".

ANOC say their support will aim to provide additional help to NOCs to address challenges raised in a questionnaire sent to organisations in March.

Funding will reportedly be made on a "case-by-case basis, depending on needs".

The additional funding will be given on a "case-by-case" basis ©Getty Images

This process is expected to be managed through the five Continental Associations and ANOC, with coordination coming from Olympic Solidarity.

"NOCs, like people and organisations around the world, are facing significant challenges and hardship," said Mitchell.

"We stand in solidarity with all those who have been affected and we are committed to supporting all NOCs in any way we can.

"Safeguarding the health of athletes, staff and all stakeholders is of course the most important priority.

"But we also recognise that the financial implications of this awful pandemic will be felt by NOCs even after the immediate health threat is overcome.

"ANOC therefore has decided to provide additional funding to all 206 NOCs to better equip them to face these challenges and ensure they can continue to prepare their athletes for Tokyo 2020."

ANOC also confirmed the Executive Council meeting that was scheduled for June 15 has been postponed to November.

The organisation said it will monitor the situation closely and an exact date will be announced at a later stage, while all ANOC Commissions will meet virtually for the remainder of the year.

It was announced earlier this week that this year's General Assembly in Seoul would instead be held in 2021.

Tokyo 2020 will also take place in 2021 because of COVID-19.