Canada's Erica Gavel aims to offer "a diverse perspective" on the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) Athlete Steering Committee and address areas previously "overlooked".

Gavel is one of four athletes nominated for a place on the committee by their respective regional zones.

They are tasked with devising how to establish an Athletes' Commission, the make-up of the body what it should be responsible for.

"Between my athlete representation experience with the Canadian Paralympic Committee, and the International Paralympic Committee, I hope to bring a diverse perspective which focuses on 'athlete-centred' decisions and ways to help the IWBF integrate those perspectives from an operational and organisation point of view," Gavel said.

"I foresee the Athlete Steering Committee assisting IWBF in ways that may have been overlooked.

"For example, when implementing a new policy, the direct impact on athletes may be missed if information is only being passed among administrators.

"Personally, I see this committee as being nothing but beneficial for IWBF."

Gavel is already a member of the Canadian Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Council and represented Canada at the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

Australia's Ella Sabljak, Egypt's Alhassan Sedky and Carina de Rooij of The Netherlands are the other members of the Athlete Steering Committee.

Gavel's aim for the group is to "ensure each athlete has the best experience they rightfully deserve," and help the sport flourish.

"In the future, I hope to see wheelchair basketball recognised the same way able-bodied basketball is," she added.

"While the Paralympic Movement is at an all-time high right now, there is still a long way to go.

"I hope we can keep pushing the envelope and make wheelchair basketball one of the most popular sports in the world, from both an able-bodied and Paralympic sport standpoint."