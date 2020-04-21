The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has confirmed the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) is code compliant after the governing body completed a set of corrective actions.

In a statement, the IWBF said it had "successfully concluded" WADA's code compliance review, including a questionnaire used as part of the global watchdog's monitoring programme.

It is not clear what corrections were required of the IWBF to ensure it remained compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code.

The IWBF said it would now focus on "further work on its anti-doping regulations" prior to the adoption of the new code, due to come into effect in 2021.

WADA has confirmed the IWBF has completed a set of corrective actions ©Getty Images

"To do so, the IWBF will continue to work closely with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), WADA and the various stakeholders involved in wheelchair basketball," the IWBF, which remains at risk of losing its place on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games programme owing to issues with athlete classification, added.

IWBF secretary general Norbert Kucera welcomed the confirmation from WADA.

"I want to thank all our National Organisations for their co-operation and support in ensuring we were able to meet WADA's requirement and our commitment to ensure wheelchair basketball remains a clean sport," Kucera said.

"Our thanks must also go to FIBA who offer a great amount of expertise, resources and knowledge on the subject."