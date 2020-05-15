The International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has taken its first steps towards establishing an elected Athletes' Commission by creating an athlete steering committee.

The four-strong group comprises Erica Gavel of Canada, Ella Sabljak of Australia, Egypt's Alhassan Sedky and Carina De Rooij of the Netherlands, all of whom were nominated for a place on the committee by their respective regional zones.

They will be tasked with devising how to establish an Athletes' Commission, how it will be composed and what responsibilities it will be given.

Among the other main jobs for the steering committee is guiding the IWBF’s Commission for Legal Matters and Eligibility in "establishing and institutionalising a common voice for IWBF athletes in the governance of the sport".

The IWBF is hoping to create an Athletes' Commission to represent the voice of the players ©Getty Images

The IWBF said it would be up to the CLME to draft new general statutes and internal regulations for the IWBF "that embed the voice of players".

It is hoped the first draft will be presented to the IWBF Congress in 2022.

"It is vital that we take the next steps to formally make the athletes a part of IWBF’s decision-making process to ensure we are best able to represent and protect the interests of athletes," said IWBF President Ulf Mehrens.

"We are delighted to have four highly qualified and knowledgeable athletes who are willing to give up their own time in order to help shape the future of the Athletes Commission and make our sport and events even better.

"As well as representing different countries and cultures, they bring understanding from a diverse range of differing backgrounds.

"We are really proud to be making this historic milestone in the sport and look forward to working with them."