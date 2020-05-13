Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) President Yao Ming outlined plans to resume the season after it was put on hold by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yao, a former star of the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets, revealed the CBA are assessing three options.

The first is to play a full season schedule, the second is to play a shortened season, while the third is to end the regular season now and move directly to the playoffs based on current standings.

Teams would have to be isolated in hotels and games would be played behind closed doors.

As reported by Sport Business, Yao said he hoped as much of the season as possible could be played, but "public health and fairness are the key considerations."

Yao Ming played for the National Basketball Association’s Houston Rockets ©Getty Images

Yao also revealed that the CBA had received advice from Zhong Nanshan, a national virus control team head.

"The improving situation regarding virus control and prevention as well as the presence of Zhong’s team have boosted our confidence for the restart," he said.

Yao was unable to provide a date for the restart.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in China, with the country entering into lockdown in January and February.

Although it has nearly 83,000 cases, resulting in more than 4,600 deaths, cases have drastically slowed in China, with restrictive measures beginning to ease.