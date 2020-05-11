The 2023 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) World Cup in The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia will be held from August 25 to September 10.

Dates for the competition have been confirmed by the FIBA Central Board following consultation with the host nations and a recommendation by the organisation's Competition Commission.

The official website for the tournament, the first FIBA World Cup to played in multiple countries, has also been launched.

Qualification for the event will take place between November 2021 and February 2023, with 80 nations set to compete for a place at FIBA's flagship competition.

It will include six windows over a 15-month period across the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

The 2023 Basketball World Cup will be the first to be played across multiple countries ©Getty Images

The opening qualification window is set to run from November 22 to 30 next year.

The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia were awarded the 2023 World Cup in December 2017 after the three-nation bid beat off competition from a joint Argentina and Uruguay candidacy.

The group phase will be held in The Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final phase following in the Philippine capital city of Manila.

International Olympic Committee member Richard Carrión was appointed chairman of the supervisory body for the tournament in February.