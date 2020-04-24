The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to launch the next phase of its 2021 Code Implementation Support Program (CISP) through the organisation's e-learning platform.

CISP will be delivered on WADA's anti-doping e-learning platform ADeL and through a series of live webinars.

It is designed to help WADA code signatories prepare for the implementation of the 2021 code and international standards that come into effect on January 1 next year.

Resources will be available in a variety of formats including factsheets, video tutorials, checklists, recorded webinars and presentations.

They will be initially in English, but French and Spanish versions are set to be added in the coming months.

WADA will also be offering webinars concerning sessions that would have been delivered during the organisation's Annual Symposium, scheduled for March 2020 in Lausanne.

The event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.





"WADA is committed to assisting signatories in implementing the 2021 code and standards, which are at the very heart of the Global Anti-Doping Program," WADA director of education Amanda Hudson said.

"The CISP resources were developed by an internal multi-disciplinary team, including representatives from WADA’s regional offices - and, the focus so far has been placed on the main changes.

"The CISP team will now turn its attention to updating WADA’s existing resources for anti-doping organisations to ensure that they are aligned with the new code and standards by January 2021.

"Over the long term, WADA aims to redevelop and transform ADeL, which was launched in January 2018, into the central hub for anti-doping educational resources and guidelines for WADA stakeholders.

"We believe that this will enable anti-doping organisations to further develop their programs by increasing the ease of access to useful resources; and, that ultimately, it will strengthen the clean sport community."