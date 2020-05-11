The International Golf Federation (IGF) has cancelled its 2020 World Amateur Team Championships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Scheduled for October, the IGF announced in February that the competition would take place in Singapore, moving it from Hong Kong due to social unrest and rioting.

Working alongside the Singapore Golf Association (SGA), the IGF looked to hold both the men's and women's competitions on their scheduled dates at the Tanah Merah Country Club and Sentosa Golf Club respectively.

The women's Espirito Santo Trophy was scheduled to be contested from October 14 to 17 while the Eisenhower Trophy for the men was scheduled for October 21 to 24.

However, in a statement, IGF executive director Antony Scanlon said that was no longer possible.

Scanlon said: "This unprecedented decision was due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainty that this has caused to ensuring that the 2020 World Amateur Team Championships could be staged successfully.

"But, most importantly, it was made to safeguard the health and safety of all athletes, officials and volunteers at the 2020 World Amateur Team Championships, to which there was no certainty that this risk could be mitigated to an acceptable level."

Scanlon also said that the IGF had looked at the possibility of moving the Championships to 2021, but found it would not work.

He added: "This would have created considerable scheduling and logistical issues that were insurmountable, plus we still could not say with absolute certainty that we could hold it without risk next year.

"Therefore, it is preferred that the IGF look forward to focusing on and delivering a wonderful 2022 event in France."

The Championships date back to 1958 and have included up to 72 countries, playing 72 holes of golf.

Each country's two lowest-scoring players count towards totals for each round.

Worldwide, there has been more than 4.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, resulting in the deaths of more than 284,000 people.