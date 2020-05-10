Indian Olympic Association begin survey to seek feedback on safe return to sport

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has launched a questionnaire aimed at devising a strategy for the potential resumption of sport in the country, as it seeks to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

The questionnaire was initiated by IOA President Narinder Batra.

The IOA said the study will aim to find out the way forward and determine how athletes can resume sporting activities, including training and competitions.

The organisation said the resumption of sport would have to be guided by central and state governments, within their public health policies.

Feedback and ideas are being welcomed by the IOA, as part of a pro-active approach.

The IOA said it wants to receive views from athletes, medical, social and economic perspectives, as it aims to create a white paper on the resumption of sport.

Feedback from event organisers and views on the safety of training and travel among the sports community are also sought.

The IOA said the organisation and National Federations will lead the efforts by holding discussions with training centres and will compile responses from stakeholders.

People can respond to the questionnaire through Google Forms to share their answers.

The IOA plans to create a white paper outlining the possible return to sport ©Getty Images

A special panel will view the responses and data gathered, before further consultation with expectations to complete the white paper.

A first version of the document will be produced based on responses by May 20.

This will be aimed at athletes who have qualified or are likely to qualify for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, as well as other international and national level athletes.

It will also include athletes involved in activities at state level.

A more comprehensive version of the white paper is expected to be published in June.

Feedback is being sought on the right time and strategy to resume training and competitions, as well as potential changes in sport upon its resumption, such as social distancing and personal hygiene.

Stakeholders are also encouraged to consider what precautions might be needed when resuming sport, their views on spectators attending events upon resumption, and how local level sporting activity can resume.

The questionnaire can be accessed here