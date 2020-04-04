IOA ask national federations to draft Tokyo 2020 training plans and confirm coronavirus donation

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has requested national federations begin draft plans for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Paris 2024 to aid the preparation of athletes.

IOA President Narinder Batra made the call to federations following confirmation of the new dates of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The IOC and Tokyo 2020 announced this week the Olympics would run from July 23 to August 8 2021, with the Paralympics following from August 24 to September 5.

It represented a one-day shift from this year’s dates, prior to the Olympics and Paralympics being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Batra, an IOC member, said national federations should begin outlining training programmes for their athletes for the revised Olympic cycle, comprising of Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

“All Olympic national sports federations are requested to please start their draft planning structure for preparation for Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024,” Batra wrote.

India are already assured of having over 70 athletes compete at Tokyo 2020 next year.

This will include both their men’s and women’s hockey teams, while the country will also have representation in athletics, boxing, equestrian, shooting and wrestling.

India will hope for an improved medal tally at Tokyo 2020 compared to their two medals at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Athletes to have qualified for Tokyo 2020 have been assured of keeping their spots for the rescheduled Olympics next year.

India will hope to qualify more athletes in the coming year, with 43 per cent of Tokyo 2020 quota places still yet to be determined.

The IOA have also thanked national federations and state organisations for contributing to a fund, which will be used to help fight coronavirus.

The IOA say 7,100,000 rupees (£76,000/$93,000/€86,000) has been raised for the Prime Minister Cares Fund, according to Asian News International.

Over one million coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide since the pandemic began in China, with more than 58,000 fatalities.

More than 2,500 cases have been confirmed in India to date, with 72 deaths having been reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has also had a major impact on sport with major events such as the Olympic and Paralympic Games being postponed.