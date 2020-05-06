Tributes paid to American ice hockey official Dotte following death aged 83

Tributes have been paid to American ice hockey official John Dotte following his death at the age of 83.

The former vice president of USA Hockey passed away at his home after a battle with cancer.

He served in his vice president's role between 1994 and 2006, for 12 seasons.

During that time he was also chairman of the USA Hockey Youth Council, while he began his involvement with the organisation in 1981 as a district director.

Other roles he served in included director-at-large for four seasons, between 1990 and 1994.

John Dotte was vice president of USA Hockey for 12 seasons ©USA Hockey

USA Hockey President Jim Smith was among those to pay tribute.

"John dedicated much of his life to helping our game grow and flourish," he said.

"And the positive impact he had on our sport continues to be felt today.

"Our condolences go out to his wife Ann and the entire Dotte family."