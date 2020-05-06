The National Olympic Committee of Turkmenistan hosted a video conference with International Cycling Union (UCI) President David Lappartient to discuss preparations for the 2021 World Track Cycling Championships in Ashgabat.

Dayanch Gulgeldyev, the country's Sports Minister, was part of the call alongside the NOC's secretary general Azat Muradov.

UCI director Amina Lanaya and international relations head Vincent Jacquet also represented the world cycling governing body.

Topics on the agenda included operational issues surrounding the World Championships, which will be held at the velodrome built for the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

Bilateral cooperation between organisers and the UCI, and the preparations of Turkmenistan's cycling team, were also discussed.

Ashgabat Velodrome will host the flagship event next year ©ARUP

Ashgabat was awarded the event in 2018 and will become the third Asian host of the flagship Championship.

Maebashi in Japan and Hong Kong have previously welcomed riders in 1990 and 2017 respectively.

Dates for the competition in Turkmenistan are yet to be confirmed, although the event normally occurs in February or March.

The Central Asian nation has made an increasing effort to stage major sporting events, with Ashgabat also hosting the World Weightlifting Championships in 2018.