Turkmenistan National Olympic Committee secretary general Azat Muradov has today promised that the country’s capital Ashgabat will organise next year’s International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships to the "highest possible level".

Ashgabat was awarded the event during yesterday’s IWF Executive Board meeting here.

It came after scheduled hosts Lima agreed to hand it over "to support the weightlifting family".

Competition is due to be held at the arena used for weightlifting at the Ashgabat 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG), which took place in September.

The Weightlifting Arena is among the 30 different sites in the Ashgabat Olympic Complex, which played host to the 2017 AIMAG.

"We have very good facilities to organise different competitions in the future and thanks for your support," Muradov said in addressing the IWF Congress here today.

"We will be ready and able to work with the IWF in organising the World Senior Weightlifting Championships in November next year.

"I would like to assure all of the members that we have full support from the Government and from our esteemed President [Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow] to organise this event to the highest possible level."

Weightlifting was among the 21 sports that featured on the programme at the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat ©Ashgabat 2017

Weightlifting was one of 21 sports to feature on the programme at Ashgabat 2017.

In April, the Weightlifting Arena hosted the Senior Asian Championships as part of the Inspiring Ashgabat Test Event Series.

The venue has a capacity of 861 and is located south of the Ashgabat Olympic Stadium, the centre piece of the 2017 AIMAG.

During Ashgabat 2017, Muradov claimed the Games had made the world aware of the country’s capability to host major sporting events.

"We are convinced the world has heard about us," he said at the time.

This came on the back of Olympic Council of Asia President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah launching a staunch defence of Turkmenistan's right to host the AIMAG.

Sheikh Ahmad urged western critics to respect different cultures and claimed that preparations for the event - the biggest that the Central Asian nation has ever hosted - had acted as a catalyst to develop the country.

He insisted that the $5 billion (£3.7 billion/€4.2 billion) budget had also brought about benefits far beyond the world of sport.