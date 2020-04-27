Ski and snowboard stars auction items to help fight against coronavirus

Organisers of the 2021 Alpine Ski World Championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo and a host of snowboarders and skiers have joined the raft of sportspeople in auctioning items to help the fight against coronavirus.

Cortina 2021 is holding an online auction to support the local hospital in Belluno.

Items which have been donated include Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia's helmet and boots worn by former Alpine ski racer Kristian Ghedina.

Goggia's helmet has fetched €2,625 (£2,300/$2,800), while Ghedina's boots were sold for €250 (£218/$271).

Limited-edition Nordica Dobermann Cortina 2021 skis have also been put up for auction, with proceeds going towards helping the hospital tackle COVID-19.

Olympic super-G bronze medallist Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein has also donated items to charity ©Getty Images

Italy is among the worst-hit countries by coronavirus, reporting the second-largest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world.

More than 26,600 people have died from COVID-19 in the European country, which is due to begin easing lockdown measures next month, and at least 197,000 have been infected.

Olympic super-G bronze medallist Tina Weirather of Liechtenstein and Swiss ski legend Didier Cuche are among those to have donated items or experiences for participants through a partnership between International Ski Federation sponsor Audi and Save the Children.