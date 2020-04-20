A shirt worn by Rafael Nadal during his victory over Dominic Thiem in last year's French Open final has fetched €20,500 (£18,000/$22,000) at auction.

The auction was organised by Spain's ACB Basketball League to raise money for the Red Cross.

Funds will be donated to #NuestraMejorVictoria, the Red Cross project sponsored by Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol and Nadal which is helping the fight against the COVID-19 virus.

A total of €143,000 (£125,000/$155,000) was raised at the Best Assistance auction, which also included items from Gasol and other top-level athletes.

Spain is among the worst-hit countries from the coronavirus ©Getty Images

The shirt was worn by Nadal when he beat Thiem in four sets to clinch a record-extending 12th French Open title at Roland Garros in June 2019.

Spain, among the worst hit countries from the virus, has reported over 20,000 deaths and more than 200,000 cases.

Only the United States and Italy have recorded more deaths from COVID-19, which has infected over 2.3 million people worldwide.