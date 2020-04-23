This year's World Triathlon Series (WTS) and Mixed Relay World Championships in the German city of Hamburg have been postponed.

WTS competition was due to take place on July 11, followed by the Mixed Relay World Championships on July 12.

Both events have now been postponed after the German Government banned major events until August 31 in an attempt to stall the spread of coronavirus.

Organisers, including the German Federation of Triathlon and World Triathlon, are working to secure a new venue and race dates in 2020.

"In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognise that this decision due to the above-mentioned unforeseen events may come as a disappointment," World Triathlon said.

"We appreciate your patience in this very dynamic time.

"And we are all looking forward to seeing you all in the blue carpet in the near future."

Hamburg is a long-standing venue for World Triathlon events ©Getty Images

Hamburg has been hosting the Mixed Relay World Championships since 2013.

There have been more than 150,000 cases of coronavirus in Germany, with more than 5,000 people dying.

Worldwide, at least 2.6 million people have been infected, resulting in just under 200,000 deaths.

At the start of the month, World Triathlon extended the suspension of its activities from April 30 until June 30.

Impacted events include the International Triathlon Union World Series in Yokohama in Japan on May 16, as well as the Paratriathlon Series and Paratriathlon World Cup.

WTS contests in Leeds and Abu Dhabi had also been suspended beforehand.