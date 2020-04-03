World Triathlon has extended the suspension of its activities until June 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, following a meeting of its Executive Board.

Previously, it had suspended all events until April 30 and that suspension will last another two months.

Impacted events include the International Triathlon Union World Series in Yokohama in Japan on May 16 as well as the Paratriathlon Series and Paratriathlon World Cup.

Three African Triathlon Union events have also been suspended as well as three from the Americas, four from Asia, one from Oceania and eight in Europe.

World Triathlon President Marisol Casado said: "The suspension of all activities does not mean at all that we stop working.

"We are meeting with athletes, coaches, National Federations, Continental Confederations, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, the organisers and our committees involved in these activities to work on alternatives dates."

Worldwide, there are now more than one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 resulting in the deaths of at least 54,000 people.

Within its meeting, the World Triathlon Executive Board also approved the quota allocation for the 2022 Youth Olympics in Dakar in Senegal.

The allocation moves up to 80 places from 64, with each region being guaranteed at least one extra quota place except Oceania, where smaller nations can request a universality spot.

With Senegal as host, Africa is guaranteed a minimum of five countries being represented in both the men's and women's races.