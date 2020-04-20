Olympian Charlie Bilodeau has retired from competitive figure skating at the age of 26, Skate Canada has announced.

Bilodeau, a participant in pairs skating for over a decade, competed at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang with former partner Julianne Séguin and represented his country at three World Championships.

His most notable achievements came with Séguin as the pair won gold at the 2014 International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix final and silver at the following year's Junior World Championships.

Bilodeau and Séguin also triumphed at Skate America, part of the ISU Figure Skating Grand Prix series, in 2016.

The pair ended their partnership five months after the conclusion of Pyeongchang 2018, where they finished ninth overall.

Charlie Bilodeau and Julianne Séguin finished ninth in the pairs event at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Bilodeau then joined forces with Lubov Ilyushechkina and the duo won bronze on their competitive debut at an ISU Challenger Series competition in Finland in 2019.

Bilodeau and Ilyushechkina finished third at last year's Cup of China, their first Grand Prix event as a pair.

In a statement, Skate Canada said Ilyushechkina "will be evaluating her opportunities in the coming months" following her partner's retirement.

"Skate Canada thanks and wishes Charlie the best of luck with his future endeavours," Skate Canada added.