Skate Canada has announced its 2019-2020 national team, which consists of 27 members – six men, three women, four pair teams and five ice dance teams.

To be named in the team, a skater must have finished in the top three in senior men, women, pair and ice dance disciplines at the 2019 National Skating Championships or be assigned to a 2019 International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix event and they must be competing in the 2019-2020 season.

Among the six men is 14-year-old Stephen Gogolev, who won the junior singles gold medal at the 2018-2019 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Vancouver in December.

He is joined by Nam Nguyen, Keegan Messing, Nicolas Nadeau, Roman Sadovsky and Conrad Orzel.

Headlining the trio of women is Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic team gold medallist Gabrielle Daleman.

Sixteen-year-old Aurora Cotop has also been named along with Véronik Mallet.

The quartet of pair teams includes Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

Keegan Messing is one of six men named on the team ©Getty Images

Evelyn Walsh and Trennt Michaud are another, while Camille Ruest and Andrew Wolfe, and Lubov Ilyushechkina and Charlie Bilodeau complete the list.

The five ice dance teams are Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Sorensen, Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus, Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, and Haley Sales and Nikolas Wamsteeker.

Athletes can be added at the discretion of Skate Canada based on new partnerships of current and former national team members.

Their appointment to the national team is effective through to June 30, 2020.

Skate Canada also announced the three sides that will make up the synchronised skating national team.

They are Nova of CPS NOVA, NEXXICE of the Burlington Skating Centre, and Les Suprêmes of CPA Saint-Léonard.

The synchronised skating national team comprises those teams finishing in the top three in the senior discipline at the 2019 Skate Canada Synchronized Skating Championships.