The World Rowing Federation (FISA) is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the 2021 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai.

Competition is due to to take place in the Chinese city from September 26 to October 3 in 2021.

It may be impacted by the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, however, with FISA suggesting the event may be moved to accommodate the chaos caused to the sporting calendar.

"As the 2021 season is turned upside down with the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, FISA is exploring all possible options with its event organisers and the teams to find the right mix to have the best possible impact," a FISA spokesperson said.

"The rescheduling of the World Championships is one idea proposed by Shanghai that is being explored with the stakeholders.

"Shanghai is a city that hosts a huge amount of top international events and their calendar as well as the Chinese sports calendar is moving around massively."

The 2021 World Rowing Championships are due to take place in Shanghai, which hosts a large number of sporting events ©Getty Images

With the Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place from July 23 to August 8 and August 24 to September 5 respectively, it has been suggested the World Rowing Championships could be held in the months beforehand.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also forced the cancellation of the 2020 World Rowing Championships in Slovenia, scheduled for August 16 to 23.

This year's three World Rowing Cup and Olympic and Paralympic qualification regattas have also all been called off.

The Tokyo 2020 qualifiers are set to be rescheduled.