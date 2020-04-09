The 2020 World Rowing Championships at senior, under-23 and junior levels have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Rowing Federation (FISA) said the Championships, due to be held in Bled in Slovenia in August, would not be rescheduled, citing what it described as "the rapid expansion of the COVID-19 global pandemic during the past two weeks around the world".

In a statement FISA said: "All members of the rowing community are strongly advised to behave responsibly at this time and follow their local and national regulations and measures to contain the outbreak, including, where required or advised by the authorities, not participating in training or activities that could put themselves and others around them at risk of infection."

The FISA Council say they are continuing to work on the structure of the 2021 World Rowing season and rescheduling the Olympic and Paralympic qualification regattas, which have already been called off.

Discussions are ongoing with the hope of reaching a decision within the next ten days.

Cancellation of World Rowing Championships, World Rowing Masters, World Rowing Coastal Championships... Here are the latest decisions from FISA Council, regarding the remainder of the 2020 World Rowing Regatta season.https://t.co/srHQcnZcG9 pic.twitter.com/4uGfqMIz5C — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) April 9, 2020

FISA also announced the cancellation of three other events today.

The 2020 World Rowing Masters Regatta in Linz-Ottensheim in Austria, due to take place in September has been cancelled and will now be staged as the 2021 World Rowing Masters Regatta from September 1 to 5 2021.

The 2020 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals and Coastal Championships regatta in Oeiras in Portugal, due to take place in September and October 2020 has been cancelled.

It will now be staged as the 2021 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals and World Rowing Coastal Championships in October 2021, with exact dates yet to be finalised.

Finally, the 2020 World Rowing Tour in American Samoa, which was due to take place in April was also cancelled for this year.

FISA say they will now explore the possibility of whether this event can now be staged in any form in 2021.