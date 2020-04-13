Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt has donated to the Jamaica Together We Stand telethon to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in his home nation.

Bolt, who won eight Olympic gold medals in the 100 metres, 200m and 4x100m relay, pledged JMD500,000 (£3,000/$3,700/€3,400) to the event which is supported by the nation's Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Jamaica is looking to raise $10.5 million (£8.4 million/€9.6 million) to buy supplies to fight the spread of coronavirus, with a fifth of the total going towards face masks and nearly half towards the purchase of 200 ventilators.

I AM HAPPY TO DONATE J$500K TO TELETHON JAMAICA- TOGETHER WE STAND. https://t.co/OFvIsteBbK pic.twitter.com/0OTdfONCBl — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) April 12, 2020

Other high expenses come from the purchase of anesthesia machines, biohazard bags, goggles and face shields.

The sprinter holds the current 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay world records, with his most-famous time being his 9.58sec run in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships in Berlin in 2009.

Jamaica Together We Stand has featured a reggae concert, which lasted for six hours yesterday.

The Caribbean country has reported more than 70 COVID-19 cases, and four people have died.