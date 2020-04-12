World Athletics has set a target of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 in its 10-year sustainability strategy.

The worldwide organisation has pledged to reduce its carbon output by ten per cent each year and has vowed to switch to 100 per cent renewable energy at its Monaco headquarters in 2020.

A sustainable procurement code and travel policy is also set to be introduced, alongside best practice guides for its 214 Member Federations and its event organisers.

The strategy, released by World Athletics last week, comprises six pillars - leadership in sustainability, sustainable production and consumption, climate change and carbon, local environment and air quality, global equality and diversity, accessibility and wellbeing.

World Athletics' sustainability strategy covers its major events ©Getty Images

"We started on this path a couple of years ago when we made a commitment to assist the global campaign for improved air quality, and began installing air quality monitors in stadiums around the world, but it’s time for us to do more and I’m delighted to launch this roadmap for our organisation and our sport over the next decade," said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

"We have already ticked one item off the list, by switching to 100 per cent renewable energy at our headquarters this year, and our ambition is to be a leader in organising sustainable events as we go forward."

The International Olympic Committee in March added climate positive requirements to the Host City Contract for the Winter Olympic Games as part of its own strategy to promote sustainability.