Riner and Tsonga among participants in latest Paris 2024 athlete isolation videos

French judoka Teddy Riner and tennis player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have taken part in Paris 2024's latest live broadcasts on social media.

Riner took part in a question-and-answer session on Instagram with Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

The two-time Olympic champion judoka was also asked what would be in his ideal confinement kit, revealed his favourite recipe was couscous and his favourite band was Kassav.

Riner's unbeaten run of 10 years and 154 matches, one of the longest in sport, was ended at the Paris Grand Slam - an International Judo Federation tournament in February - when he lost in the third round to Kokoro Kageura of Japan by uchi-mata-sukashi.

Tsonga also took part in a question-and-answer session with Estanguet.

Voici un petit exercice physique simple pour #BougezChezVous que vous pouvez réaliser en famille concocté par l'athlète paralympique Angelina Lanza !

Conseils et indications par niveau, c'est à vous de jouer ! #RestezChezVous cc @Lanzaa_Angelina pic.twitter.com/u6tbm6BNTI — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) April 11, 2020

Tsonga won silver at London 2012 in the men's doubles alongside Michaël Llodra.

Broadcasts have continued on the Paris 2024 social media channels as part of the series entitled "#BougezChezVous" - move at home.

The latest videos in this series include French Paralympic track and field athlete Angelina Lanza doing jumping exercises and former French swimmer Alain Bernard demonstrating some sit-up exercises, which viewers can try at home.

There have been more than 129,000 reported cases of coronavirus in France, with more than 13,000 fatalities.

Globally there have been more than 1.7 million cases of coronavirus and at least 108,000 deaths.