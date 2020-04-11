The Paris 2024 Organising Committee has advertised more than 50 jobs related to the Games, continuing with its recruitment drive in spite of ongoing uncertaining stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are openings for lawyers, architects, accountants and security personal among others, with organisers recruiting even at a time when they must do so remotely.

Roles to be filled include positions as sports managers for sports such as rowing, gymnastics, football and cycling.

Those sports managers will be responsible for organisation at both the Olympics and Paralympics and cooperate with International Federations - for example, in the case of football there would be a need for discussions with FIFA and the International Blind Sports Association (IBSA).

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet has previously conceded that the pandemic and associated financial downturn will likely have an impact on the organisation for the Games.

📢 Même à distance, Paris 2024 recrute !



Nous cherchons à réunir des gens passionnés, représentant toute la diversité et la richesse de la France, mais aussi des experts venus du monde entier.



+ de 50 postes ouverts, rejoignez l’équipe de Paris 2024 !https://t.co/dPu12tWPYd — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) April 6, 2020

Paris is one of the worst-hit cities in the world, with dozens of patients being evacuated from the capital to elsewhere in France in an attempt to ease the strain on hospitals there.

There have been more than 124,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in France and at least 13,000 deaths - only the United States, Italy and Spain have more cases and more fatalities.

Earlier this week, Parisian authorities banned exercise between 10am and 7pm local time in a further attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the new jogging rules would make people exercise "when the streets are generally at their quietest".

The city, and France as a whole, is on lockdown until at least April 15, but the authorities have made it clear that the lockdown will extend beyond that date.