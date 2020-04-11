The Korean Volleyball Federation (KOVO) has announced its Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards for the V-League at a ceremony held behind closed doors.

The annual awards night was held in a hotel in the capital Seoul.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no fans or media personnel present, although the winners were invited to pose for photographs.

Former rookie of the year Na Gyeong-bok won the men's prize, with veteran centre Yang Hyo-jin winning the women's award.

Seoul Woori Card Wibee, Na's V-League team, were top of the regular-season standings when the campaign was brought to an early halt in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.

KOVO since decided to cancel the rest of the season.

Yang Hyo-jin was named women's MVP ©Getty Images

Na, who was named rookie of the year in 2016, became the third player to win both awards after Kim Hak-min - who became MVP in 2011 - and 2018 MVP Shin Yung-suk.

He held off Korean Air Jumbos player Andrés Villena 18-10 in media votes despite the Spaniard having a better season statistically.

Na expressed his surprise when he said, "I thought Villena was going to win today, and he put up better numbers than I did.

"My team-mates and coaches were always encouraging and that naturally led to better performance this year."

Yang's team, Suwon Hyundai Hillstate, also had the best record in the women's league before the cancellation of the season.

She was a clear 24-3 winner ahead of her colleague, setter Lee Da-yeong, as well as the Italian Valentina Diouf of Korea Ginseng Corporation, who also received three votes.