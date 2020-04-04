Chinese League of Legends Pro League season paused for national day of mourning

China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) has postponed today's fixtures by two weeks to allow for a national day of mourning for the victims of COVID-19.

Games scheduled for today will now take place on April 20.

China is holding a national day of mourning today to honour those who have died since the coronavirus outbreak began.

There have been more than 3,300 COVID-19 deaths in to date, with the nation having in excess of 81,000 confirmed cases.

Since March 9, the LPL has played all matches online to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus.

The league originally paused on January 19, soon after the outbreak started in China.

The LPL has also asked fans to practise social distancing and employ other safety measures to try and prevent the spread of the virus.

The 2020 LPL season consists of 17 teams playing each other once, with the top eight making it through to the playoffs at the end of the round-robin.