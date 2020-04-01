Russia's Abdulrashid Sadulaev has secured top seeding in the men's 97 kilograms division for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Sadulaev, the reigning Olympic 86kg champion, has been confirmed as the top seed for the Games following the publication of the United World Wrestling freestyle world rankings.

The Russian has amassed an insurmountable 27-point lead ahead of American rival Kyle Snyder at the summit of the standings.

Sadulaev had secured a quota place for Russia at the Olympic Games, delayed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, at last year's World Championships in Nur-Sultan.

Geno Petriashvili of Georgia has guaranteed top seeding in the men's 125kg category ©Getty Images

Geno Petriashvili of Georgia, a three-time world champion, has claimed top seeding for the men's 125kg event at the Games.

Petriashvili, who secured his third world title in the heavyweight category in Nur-Sultan last year, has a 40-point advantage over nearest challenger and reigning Olympic champion Taha Akgül of Turkey.

Exactly half of wrestling's quota places for Tokyo 2020 have been allocated.

The International Olympic Committee last week confirmed athletes who had already qualified would keep their place at the rearranged Games, set to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021.