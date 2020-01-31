Lucia Montanarella has been appointed head of media operations for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), replacing Anthony Edgar, who announced his retirement earlier this week after 18 years of service.

Montanarella has previously been involved in planning, setting up and managing press operations at the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

Her appointment as the press chief for Vancouver 2010 marked the first time a woman had taken up the role in the history of the Olympics.

As the press chief for Rio 2016, she became the first person to be appointed to the position for two separate Olympics.

Montanarella also covered several Olympic Games - Albertville 1992, Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 - as a reporter for a daily Italian national newspaper and a national radio.

Since 2010, she has been one of the mentors for the IOC Young Reporters Programme held during the Singapore 2010, Innsbruck 2012, Nanjing 2014, Lillehammer 2016 and Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Montanarella has also been the editor-in-chief of the Olympic Information Service since 2017, and she will retain that role as head of media operations for the IOC.

Lucia Montanarella's predecessor Anthony Edgar announced his retirement earlier this week ©Carlo Pozzoni/AIPS

"Lucia brings to the IOC her long and successful experience within the Olympic Movement having been involved in media and editorial projects for the last three decades," Christophe Dubi, the Olympic Games’ executive director, said.

"She has filled different roles in multiple editions of the Olympic Games, including the position of director of press operations for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Vancouver 2010, marking the first time the Games had a female press chief.

"In 2012, she was appointed press chief for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Rio 2016, making her the first person ever to be appointed in this role for two separate Olympic Games."

As head of media operations, Edgar was responsible for managing the delivery of media facilities and services at the Olympic Games.

He worked closely with Olympic Organising Committees, National Olympic Committees, International Federations and major news organisations such as the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Xinhua and publications such as Sports Illustrated and the New York Times.

Edgar was also chairman of the IOC Press Committee.

"After 18 years I am leaving the IOC, taking the opportunity of an early retirement to return to Sydney to spend time with my ailing father and my children," Edgar wrote in a Facebook post.