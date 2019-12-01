Kazakhstan are set to host the 2020 edition of the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) World Fitness Championships.

IFBB President Rafael Santonja revealed the news to insidethegames here, promising that it would be an "amazing event".

The exact location has not yet been decided.

Kazakhstan hosted the IFBB Central Asian Championships earlier this year ©IFBB

The 2019 IFBB Central Asian Championships took place in May in the Kazakhstan capital Nur-Sultan, during which it was announced that the Kazakhstan Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation had been fully recognised by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The country claimed one medal here, Ulpan Nurbekova earning silver in the women's bikini fitness 164 centimetre contest.

It was announced last week that the 2020 IFBB World Men’s Championships and Congres will take place in the Chinese city of Xi’an.