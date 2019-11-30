Ukraine earned three gold medals on the opening day of the International Federation of Fitness and Bodybuilding (IFBB) World Fitness Championships here.

Alla Matsegora claimed Ukraine's first gold of the day, triumphing in the women's bodyfitness 168 centimetre category.

Compatriot Olha Shnurova took third place, with Iuliia Kazakovtceva of Russia finishing between the two.

Yuliia Shykula then got her country's second gold medal in the same discipline, topping the podium in the over-168cm competition.

Fellow Ukrainian Alina Yaman was the silver medallist, while Vera Koroleva of Russia received bronze.

Ukraine's third triumph was part of a clean sweep, with Viktoriia Pohribniak coming first, Liubov Popova second and Nataliia Prokhorova third in the women's physique over-163cm.

The country are looking to repeat their medal-table-topping feat from last year, having achieved nine golds, 13 silvers and three bronzes in the Polish city of Bialystok.

In the remaining bodyfitness contests, Senni Nieminen of Finland was victorious in the 158cm, followed by Olga Lutsenko and Karina Shcherbak of Russia.

Russia went one better in the 163cm event, with Tatiana Mandolina emerging victorious.

Petra Lacinova of the Czech Republic finished with silver, while Liis Org of Estonia collected bronze.

Yuliia Shykula was one of Ukraine's three gold medallists, winning the over-168cm competition ©IFBB/EastLabsPhotos

Nieminen was announced the recipient of the overall bodyfitness title.

Natalia Bystrova of Russia triumphed in the physique 163cm competition, with compatriot Elena Lazareva second and Megumi Sawada of Japan third.

Bystrova then claimed the overall physique title.

Poland enjoyed success in the women's wellness fitness discipline, with Dagmara Dominiczak winning the 158cm.

Completing the podium was Lisa Meiswinkel of Germany and Caroline Aspenskog of Sweden.

Nikoletta Sularz then earned a second gold medal for Poland after impressing in the 163cm category, with Michaela Nemcova taking silver for the hosts and Anne-Cathrine Westby of Norway in bronze.

Maria Gongora of Spain was the victor in the 168cm, followed by Micaela Di Gennaro of Italy and Kateryna Cherniei of Ukraine.

Lara Santini of Croatia was named the winner of both the over-168cm contest and overall title.

Kateryna Prokopieva was runner-up in the over-168cm, with fellow Ukrainian Olga Kulinych claiming third place.

Competition continues tomorrow in the women and men's fitness, women's bikini fitness and mixed pairs.