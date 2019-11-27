The official draws for the 2020 International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Olympic Qualifying Tournaments took place today.

Held during a ceremony at FIBA's headquarters, the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies in Switzerland, the draws were for both men and women.

The four women's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, taking place from February 6 to 9, will be played in Belgian city Ostend, Foshan in China, Bourges in France and Serbia's capital Belgrade.

Mozambique, Nigeria and the United States will provide the opposition for hosts Serbia in Belgrade, while Australia, Brazil and Puerto Rico will travel to Bourges to go up against home nation France.

China, Great Britain, South Korea and Spain will do battle in Foshan, while the four teams in Ostend will be Belgium, Canada, Japan and Sweden.

"It is fantastic that we are able to compete at this very high level after securing fourth place at EuroBasket," Britain's head coach Chema Buceta. said.

"Now, we have to be ambitious and do our best to qualify.

"All teams in our group are good and all games will be difficult, but we have shown we are able to beat good teams if we play aggressive defence, wise offence, support each other and are positive."



There are four women's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments ©FIBA

The top-three teams from each of the four tournaments will qualify for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Although the US, last year's FIBA Women's World Cup champions, and Olympic hosts Japan will play, they will advance through to the Tokyo 2020 women's basketball tournament regardless of their results.

The four men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, scheduled from June 23 to 28, will be played in Canadian city Victoria, Split in Croatia, Kaunas in Lithuania and Belgrade.

In Belgrade, Group A is made up of the Dominican Republic, New Zealand and Serbia, and Group B comprises Italy, Puerto Rico and Senegal.

The four men's FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments are scheduled to be held from June 23 to 28 ©FIBA

As for Kaunas, Lithuania, South Korea and Venezuela feature in Group A, and Angola, Poland and Slovenia will contest Group B.

In Split, Group A is made up of Germany, Mexico and Russia, and Group B comprises Brazil, Croatia and Tunisia, while in Victoria, Canada, China and Greece feature in Group A.

Czech Republic, Turkey and Uruguay will contest Group B.

The winners of the four tournaments qualify for Tokyo 2020.

Among those in attendance at today's draw ceremony were FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis and more than 40 representatives from the National Federations of participating teams and host countries.