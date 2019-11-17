China and South Korea moved a step closer to booking a place at Tokyo 2020 after they qualified for the International Basketball Federation Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The two sides secured a spot in the events, due to be held in February, at the Asia/Oceania pre-qualifier in Auckland.

China, runners-up at this year's Asia Cup, thrashed the Philippines 127-49 in Group A at the Trusts Arena to progress.

South Korea went through to the next stage of Olympic qualification despite a 69-65 reverse at the hands of New Zealand.

The hosts of the pre-qualifier missed out by a slim margin as they finished level on points with China and South Korea.

China's progression also ensures Foshan will host one of the four Women's Olympic Qualification Tournaments next year.

Australia sealed their place in the qualifier by winning Group B at the MABA Stadium in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

They ended their campaign with an 82-69 defeat to Japan in a repeat of the 2017 Asia Cup final.

More follows