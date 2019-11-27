The International University Sports Federation (FISU) secretary general Eric Saintrond will be presented with the Primo Nebiolo Medal, marking 33 years with the organisation.

Saintrond has worked on 36 Summer and Winter Universiades, hundreds of World University Championships, and numerous other programmes in his time with FISU.

President Oleg Matytsin said the time felt right to bestow the honour.

"Eric has dedicated the whole of his life to the ideals of university sport," added Matytsin.

"For me, he's not just a faithful friend, but also a great professional, capable of finding the right solutions to even the most challenging situations.

"Under his guidance, the FISU secretariat works productively to increase the role and reach of university sport.

"Eric is a sports aficionado; as a climber in his past, he is always aiming for the top."

The Primo Nebiolo medals are named after the Italian widely credited with the creation of the Universiade in its current format and the second FISU President.

The medals recognise outstanding achievements and contributions to the development and promotion of university sports, both at international and national level.

Giovanna Nebiolo, wife of the late Primo Nebiolo, was among the first recipients of the honour in Turin.

International Swimming Federation President Julio Maglione, FISU Emeritus honorary member Konstantin Anastassov and Roch Campana, FISU's honorary secretary general, were also awarded the medal.

Former FISU President Claude-Louis Gallien, who was unseated by Oleg Matytsin in 2015, completed the individuals who received the honour.

When Saintrond commenced his FISU career in Brussels in 1985, there were just two other employees.

Today, the FISU staff numbers at headquarters in Lausanne are at 40, with the Belgium-born adventurer helping to enhance the reach of sport and physical education on unversities on a global scale.

Saintrond becomes the sixth recipient of the Primo Nebiolo, following five other awards at the FISU General Assembly in Turin at the start of November.

He will receive the award in Bratislava during Slovakia's 100-year commemoration of national university sport, when the Slovak University Sports Association will host the FISU Steering Committee.

Italian Student Sport Association (CUSI) President Lorenzo Lentini offered his congratulations to Saintrond.

He said: "All the Italian sports family, with CUSI and myself, are very happy to hear that Eric will be awarded the Primo Nebiolo Medal in recognition of this excellent work for university sport."

Korean University Sports Board President You Byong-Jin added: "Thank you always for your commitment and leadership.

"I am pleased and honoured to extend my full support for attributing the Primo Nebiolo Medal to Eric for his years of service and dedication to FISU.

"Having known him since Summer Universiade 1992 in Buffalo, his passion for the university sports has been one of my greatest inspirations.

"I think no better person deserves this honorary medal."