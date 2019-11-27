The first ever Winter Triathlon World Cup will be held in the Chinese resort of Harbin on January 4 2020, it has been announced.

Winter triathlon, one of the newest additions to the International Triathlon Union (ITU) calendar, involves a run, mountain cycle and cross-country ski all on snow.

Course distances are set to require a winning time of around 80 to 90 minutes.

It was in Mals in Italy, back in 1997, where the first-ever World Championships of the discipline was held.

In 2020, the Italian ski resort of Asiago will host the World Championships for a second consecutive year, from February 7 to 9.

Cheile Gradistei in Romania, meanwhile, will stage the European Championships from February 29 to March 1.

This year's ITU Winter Triathlon World Championships were held in Asiago in Italy ©World Triathlon

The Winter Triathlon World Cup in Harbin, organised by the China Triathlon Sports Association, will offer travel subsidies for two athletes and one coach from 10 countries around the world.

The ITU will be in contact with the potential countries to receive the grant.

The world governing body has also announced that the Spanish city of A Coruña will play host to an ITU Paratriathlon World Cup in 2020, on June 6 and 7.

The race will be included in the Paralympic qualification period, offering great opportunities to participants vying to secure their place at Tokyo 2020.

Another new addition to the ITU Paratriathlon World Cup calendar next year is Bermuda, which will be on day two of the ITU World Triathlon Series event in the British island territory, on April 19.

Hosting a Para-triathlon race is said to be key to Bermuda's strategy of making the country more accessible.