Skateboarders will travel across the globe in their bid to qualify for Tokyo 2020, after World Skate announced five countries as hosts for the qualification season.

The sport will make its debut at the Olympic Games in Japan, but a season-long campaign will resume in Lima in March.

The first event contributing to the governing body's Olympic World Skateboarding Ranking (OWSR) was held in Rio de Janeiro, but points will be collated through another six events for street skateboarding and another five events for park disciplines.

Included on the calendar are events in Peru, China, Japan and Britain, with the World Championships for each discipline in May a final qualifier.

A total of 80 athletes qualify for Tokyo 2020, 40 men and 40 women, with 20 competitors in each of the street and park events.

The Olympic competition will be staged at Ariake Urban Sports Park in the heart of Tokyo.

The WS Lima Open is the next of the street 5-star events, to be held between March 16 to 22.

There was plenty on the table for discussion during the World Skate summit earlier this month, when technical issues for the Tokyo 2020 tournament were addressed ©Piero Capannini/World Skate

Back-to-back events in Yangcheng and Nanjing, China, from April 12 to 19 will be followed by the ARK League event in Samukawa from April 22 to 26.

The Dew Tour event at Long Beach in America will be held in the first week of May, before the World Championships in London from May 19 to 25.

For park competitors, events will run concurrently with those street events in Lima, Yancheng and Long Beach, with the park World Championships from May 26 to 31 in Nanjing offering the last opportunity to earn OWSR points.

A maximum of six men and six women competitors are eligible to represent their National Olympic Committee in Tokyo.

Seeding and competition rules, as well as rules for the inclusion of National and Continental Championship results in the OWSR, will be released by the end of 2019.