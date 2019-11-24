Three UniSport Australia projects are set to be boosted by funding from the Sport and Recreation Victoria’s Together More Active programme, it has been announced.

The grants are aimed at boosting the capacity and sustainability of organisations, as well as creating participation opportunities, building membership and offering programmes to boost diversity, governance, leadership and safety.

A project titled "Changing the gender dynamic in the management of university sport" will receive support over the next two years.

The UniSport Australia project is aimed at providing opportunities for women to take on leadership roles in the management of university sport

The organisation revealed the programme will not only focus on university sport departments, but will seek to boost the number of women on student committees and team management roles.

The programme will look to benefit both paid staff within the Victorian university sport sector and student-athletes who would like to pursue the opportunities.



Backing has also been given to the "Training Future Leaders in Sport" project.

The initiative is an extension of a Training Tomorrow’s Leaders in Sport programme, with the expansion having the goal of training coaches and officials, as well as future sport administrators.

It is hoped the programme can boost the quality of participation opportunities for sport on campus.

CEO, Mark Sinderberry at the @VU_Sport Sports awards last night “sport can demonstrate a very positive return both in student retention rates and student academic outcomes”. #VUSportawards2019 pic.twitter.com/SbMo3tUxxa — UniSport Australia (@unisportAU) November 21, 2019

UniSport Australia’s "You can play" project will also receive funding, as it seeks to provide safe and inclusive environments for LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) student athletes.

The initiative will provide resources and participation strategies that current universities can adapt to engage with the LGBTI student community on campus.

The programme will include the development of a toolkit that incorporates best practice concepts for members to deliver on campus and in inter-varsity competitions in relation to engaging the LGBTI student community in sporting activities.

UniSport Australia chief executive Mark Sinderberry has thanked Sport and Recreation Victoria for backing the projects.

"UniSport is committed to promoting healthy, active, engaged and well rounded university students," he said.

"These projects celebrate diversity and growth in the university sport sector, building management capacity and increasing access to sport programs for all students.

"I believe these programmes will improve our overall ability to manage our sporting programmes, delivering a positive impact on student wellbeing which directly affects student outcomes."

UniSport Australia are one of 79 sport and recreation organisations to be awarded funding as part of the Together More Active initiative, with AUD$6.3 million (£3.3 million/$4.2 million/€3.8 million) due to be awarded in total over a two-year period.

The funding will support 147 projects across 13 themes, including disability, workforce development, high performance, diversity and inclusion, Aboriginal participation, governance and leadership and safety and integrity.