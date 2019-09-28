UniSport partnered with Sport Australia to launch the UniMoves programme, which aims to get around 12,000 university students and staff active.

Eleven pilot universities are involved in the scheme, with each one boasting their own customised version of the MyWellness App.

The programme is due to run over the next nine months, with the universities aiming to significantly change the way of life on campus and improve the health and wellbeing of staff and students.

The MyWellness platform enables staff and students to track their activity, compete in challenges against each other, gain access to an array of fitness programs and find out about all the activities happening on campus.

The programme aims to get university staff and students active ©UniSport

Universities are planning walking and running groups, social sport and other structured activities.

UniSport reported that the app had 1,000 downloads and active users only one week after it went live.

The scheme is funded by the Move It Australia grant programme, which provides support to help organisations get Australians moving.