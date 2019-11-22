Paulista University recorded another victory as the first matches of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football women's event began in Jinjiang.

The Brazilian University is one of the only competitors in both the men's and women's events in the Chinese city.

Their men's team enjoyed an opening day win yesterday, with their women's side following suit today.

Paulista University clinched a 2-0 victory over the Beijing Normal University at the Jinjiang Economic Development Stadium.

The second Group A match saw the University of Sydney cruise to a 12-0 victory over the University of Lausanne.

The College of Asian Scholars, based in Thailand, were 3-0 winners against the Siberian Federal University in Group B.

University of Ottawa recorded a 1-0 win over Donghua University in the second Group B contest.

The top two in each of the women's groups will advance directly to the semi-finals.

The men's competition, featuring 16 teams, will resume tomorrow with the second set of group stage fixtures.

The top two teams in each group will reach the semi-finals ©FISU

Competition will conclude in the women's event on November 30, with the men's finishing the following day.

As well as the final, matches will take place to determine the full rankings.

The launch of the FISU University World Cup Football follows on from the success of the 3x3 basketball tournament, which has run for the past three years.

Competition is taking place across 14 training and competition venues in Jinjiang,

The Jinjiang Football Park Stadium, which has a capacity of 8,000, is the main venue for the event.