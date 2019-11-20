Teams are set to compete for the inaugural International University Sports Federation (FISU) University World Cup Football title, with the 11-day competition due to begin tomorrow in China.

The competition will take place in the city of Jinjiang, known as the South Gate of China and the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road.

A total of 16 men's teams and eight women's will compete in the two events, representing 15 countries and five continents.

Each of the teams came through qualification tournaments earlier this year and will now represent their respective universities.

The only team that has qualified for both men's and women's competitions is Paulista University from Brazil.

Hosts China are represented by two universities in the women's event and three in the men's.

Australia, Brazil, Russia and Thailand are the only other nations to have representation in both events.

The men's tournament has four groups of four teams each, with the top two advancing to the quarter-finals when the round-robin concludes.

The women's event features two groups of four teams, with the best four advancing directly to the semi-final stage.

Competition will conclude in the women's event on November 30, with the men's finishing the following day.

As well as the final, matches will take place to determine the full rankings.

The launch of the FISU University World Cup Football follows on from the success of the 3x3 basketball tournament, which has run for the past three years.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin has welcomed the opportunity to introduce the football competition.

A total of 16 men's teams and eight women's will contest the two tournaments ©FISU

"I extend my sincere gratitude to our friends from the Federation of University Sports China, to the authorities of Jinjiang and the Fujian Province for their collaboration in hosting this inaugural event," he said.

"This is a wonderful time for university sports.

"Since the very beginning of the international university sports movement, only national teams have competed at the international level.

"FISU has now brought in the University World Cup format as universities look to stand out from each other.

"It has become clear that the athletes also appreciate the opportunity to play for university colours and university pride."

Competition will take place across 14 training and competition venues in Jinjiang,

The Jinjiang Football Park Stadium, which has a capacity of 8,000, will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the finals.