Ski and Snowboard Australia (SSA) has officially announced the name-changing of its organisation to Snow Australia.

The decision was made earlier this year with the new website now up and running at snow.org.au.

Snow Australia President Dean Gosper said: "The change to Snow Australia coincides with the recent unification of the sport and reflects its responsibilities and connections in simple and elegant language.

"It embodies the organisation's truly unified, national vision and the sport’s intimate connection with its terrain."

The company's new logo carries forward the heritage of the universally recognised "Skiing Kangaroo".

Snow Australia chief executive Michael Kennedy said: Ultimately, the continued success of Snow Australia supporting athletes and developing champions will underpin recognition.

"The tagline 'Athletes. Pathways. Performance' is embedded in the new brand as these are the pillars on which our sport is built."