World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue has said the organisation is honoured to receive the International University Sports Federation’s (FISU) "Best International Federation" award.

Choue collected the award at the FISU Gala on Friday (November 15) here in Turin, which took place alongside the FISU General Assembly.

World Taekwondo received the award in recognition of the federation’s significant contribution to the development of the university sports movement.

Taekwondo has been a compulsory sport on the programme of the Summer Universiade since 2017.

World Taekwondo claim it has worked closely with FISU on the development of sport with a focus on gender equality, innovation and equal opportunities.

FISU also highlighted the work of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), which is helping to improve the lives of refugees and displaced people through teaching the Olympic values through sport.

Choue also congratulated Iran’s taekwondo star Armin Hadipour, who was named FISU’s Best Male Athlete.

Hadipour was awarded the honour after securing a gold medal for the third consecutive Summer Universiade at Naples 2019.

World Taekwondo and FISU signed an MoU during the General Assembly ©World Taekwondo

"It is a great honour to receive this prestigious award," said Choue.

"I would like to acknowledge the excellent work that FISU has done over the years, especially on our shared goals of gender equality, innovation, and equal opportunities for all.

"We are truly grateful to have FISU as our reliable partner in making the world a better place through sport.

"This award is a fantastic achievement for World Taekwondo, but it is only the beginning.

"I would also like to congratulate Hadipour on receiving the Best Male Athlete award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in three consecutive Universiades.”

FISU and World Taekwondo extended their cooperation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the General Assembly.

"Through our MoU, which we signed earlier today, we look forward to closer and more meaningful collaboration with FISU on future projects," Choue said.

This will include the two organisations working together on the creation of a "Sport Peace Corps".

The project will be aimed at using sporting activities, training and education programmes to help develop future leaders and provide hope for underprivledged people.