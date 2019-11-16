Oleg Matytsin was re-elected International University Sports Federation (FISU) President for a second term, as a new Executive Committee was confirmed for the next four years.

Matytsin, who was elected for the first time in 2015, was the sole candidate for the role of FISU President.

If left the Russian's re-election as an effective formality, with confirmation given by a vote of acclamation.

"It is a great privilege to be re-elected as leader of an organisation with such a great history," Matytsin said.

"I wish good luck for our organisation and look forward to continuing to cooperate with you all going forwards.

"Let us do our best for the bright future of FISU."

The first vice-president, treasurer and senior Executive Committee member positions were also determined by acclamation, with only one candidate standing for each post.

Switzerland's Leonz Eder was re-elected to the FISU first vice-president position, while Mongolia's Bayasgalan Danzandorj will continue as treasurer for the next four years.

Germany's Verena Burk was confirmed FISU senior Executive Committee member.

Mr. Leonz Eder (SUI) and Dr. Verena Burk (GER) elected as FISU 1st Vice President and Senior Executice Committee Member respectively for a second term 2019-2023 pic.twitter.com/J8GWvD2H30 — FISU (@FISU) November 16, 2019

Eight candidates stood for the remaining four vice-president positions.

Four contenders reached the majority of 63 votes required in the first round of voting.

Incumbents Luciano Cabral of Brazil and Poland's Marian Dymaski were re-elected, along with Uganda's Penninah Aligawesa Kabenge and China's Shen Zhen.

Saudi Arabia's Khalid Almuzaini, Algeria's Hassan Chikh, Turkey's Kemal Tamer and Estonia's Kairis Ulp had also stood for the positions.

