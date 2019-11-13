International Rugby League (IRL) has unveiled a new trophy for their annual Golden Boot awards.

The prizes are given to the man and woman judged to have performed the best in international matches in a calendar year.

Steve Winterburn, who previously created the rugby league statue at London's Wembley Stadium, has sculpted the new trophies.

They feature a boot sitting between two large curves.

"The Golden Boot is the highest accolade that a player can receive in international rugby league and it is fitting to have a trophy that reflects that status," IRL chief executive Nigel Wood said.

"To have the trophy created by a world-class sculptor such as Steve Winterburn ensures that the players are properly recognised."

Ali Brigginshaw is among contenders for the women's prize this year ©Getty Images

A media panel selects the winners of the Golden Boot awards, with both getting to keep an original trophy for a year.

They will then receive a replica to keep.

Players in contention for the men's award this year include Tonga's Sio Siua Taukeiaho and Tui Lolohe, New Zealand's Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Australia's Damian Cook and Payne Haas, Fiji's Viliame Kikau, Kevin Naiqama and Brandon Wakeman and England's John Bateman.

Australia's Jess Sergis and Ali Brigginshaw are thought to be the leading contenders for the women's prize.

IRL changed its name from the Rugby League International Federation last month.