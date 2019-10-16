International Rugby League (IRL) has unveiled a "bold and dynamic" fresh look to complement the organisation's new name, announced earlier this week.

IRL, formerly known as the Rugby League International Federation, claims this comes in support of the vision for more matches, opportunity, competition and growth.

The element of the new brand considered most important is the prominent placement of the full name of the sport, which, it is hoped, will contribute to greater recognition of rugby league as a sovereign, autonomous sport and enhance global visibility.

The role of IRL is to transform and amplify the sport globally, which is at the heart of the Global Conversion strategy, and it is stated the new brand will support that ambition.

"We have worked with our members and others inside and outside of rugby league to develop the new brand and we are happy that both the name change, and the new look, have been well-received," IRL chief executive Nigel Wood said.

"One of the main reasons behind these changes was to support the really important and ambitious digital strategy which we are rolling out.

"That is creating new online tools, including an administrative portal, digital asset management platform and a consumer-facing website.

"These are the elements that will help our members to achieve their ambitions."

The portal is designed to digitise and centralise administrative tasks and features a groundbreaking membership area.

National Federations will be able to "seamlessly" manage their relationship with the International Federation.