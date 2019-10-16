International Rugby League (IRL) has unveiled a "bold and dynamic" fresh look to complement the organisation's new name, announced earlier this week.
IRL, formerly known as the Rugby League International Federation, claims this comes in support of the vision for more matches, opportunity, competition and growth.
The element of the new brand considered most important is the prominent placement of the full name of the sport, which, it is hoped, will contribute to greater recognition of rugby league as a sovereign, autonomous sport and enhance global visibility.
The role of IRL is to transform and amplify the sport globally, which is at the heart of the Global Conversion strategy, and it is stated the new brand will support that ambition.
"We have worked with our members and others inside and outside of rugby league to develop the new brand and we are happy that both the name change, and the new look, have been well-received," IRL chief executive Nigel Wood said.
"One of the main reasons behind these changes was to support the really important and ambitious digital strategy which we are rolling out.
"That is creating new online tools, including an administrative portal, digital asset management platform and a consumer-facing website.
"These are the elements that will help our members to achieve their ambitions."
The portal is designed to digitise and centralise administrative tasks and features a groundbreaking membership area.
National Federations will be able to "seamlessly" manage their relationship with the International Federation.
Delegates at the IRL Congress, which is currently taking place in Sydney through to Saturday (October 19), will have the first opportunity to work with the new portal.
A digital asset management system will host the important historic and current imagery of games.
It is stated this will allow simple and easy access to photographs and video footage for archival and marketing purposes.
Furthermore, IRL intends to have a new online destination for fans globally by next year.
It is claimed the state-of-the-art website will deliver up-to-the-second information about international rugby league, as well as highlight the "incredible work" being done to expand the sport globally.
The website will be interactive and designed to keep fans as close to the action.
"International Rugby League's brand and digital redevelopment mark an important turning point for international rugby league," Sara Piper, who has led the brand and digital projects, said.
"The new brand is a strong visual representation of the sport's collective forward movement, while the digital platforms lay a solid foundation for best-practice marketing and administration.
"We have worked alongside a series of world-class agencies who have collaborated to deliver this amazing but complex development.
"I'm excited to continue the digital rollout with members and executive, with phase one due for completion in early 2020.
"The reception so far is positive, and I am sure that as everyone gets used to working with the portal, we will see them all operating even more effectively for the ultimate benefit of the players and the fans."